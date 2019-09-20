Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.47 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.59 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 24.55% respectively. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.