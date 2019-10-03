Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

This is a contrast between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|1.80
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 36.75% respectively. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 4 of the 5 factors.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
