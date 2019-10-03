Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

This is a contrast between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 36.75% respectively. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 4 of the 5 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.