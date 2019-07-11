Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.63 N/A 2.45 5.76 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 4.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 8.79% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.