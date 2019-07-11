Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.63
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 4.12%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 8.79% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
