Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.61
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.80
|N/A
|0.63
|21.17
Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 4.56%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.38%
|1.21%
|3.16%
|9.05%
|6.02%
|7.38%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
