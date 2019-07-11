Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.80 N/A 0.63 21.17

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 4.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.