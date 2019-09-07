Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)’s results

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 2.46 5.71 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.38 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFS California Municipal Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 13.98% at a $15.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.