Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.60 N/A 2.45 5.76 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a 4.64% upside potential and an average price target of $14.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors Inc. has 14.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.