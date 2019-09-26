Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 2.46 5.71 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.77 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 3.86%. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.