Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.46
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|40.77
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 3.86%. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
