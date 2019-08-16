Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.19 N/A 2.46 5.71 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.14 N/A 0.71 19.40

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 19.42% at a $15.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.