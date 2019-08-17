Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s results

We are contrasting WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 2.46 5.71 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.19 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 21.9% respectively. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.