Reviewing White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM)’s and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s results

This is a contrast between White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 989 4.45 N/A 65.48 16.43 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.82 N/A 3.12 18.17

Table 1 highlights White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mercury General Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mercury General Corporation’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 46.3% of Mercury General Corporation shares. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Mercury General Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.