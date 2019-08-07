Reviewing Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)’s and Its Competitors results

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a company in the Appliances industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Whirlpool Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.40% of all Appliances’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Whirlpool Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Whirlpool Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool Corporation 0.00% 36.00% 4.80% Industry Average 6.48% 26.55% 8.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Whirlpool Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool Corporation N/A 137 10.40 Industry Average 332.89M 5.14B 16.97

Whirlpool Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Whirlpool Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.33

$159.33 is the consensus price target of Whirlpool Corporation, with a potential upside of 16.97%. The peers have a potential upside of 12.01%. With higher possible upside potential for Whirlpool Corporation’s rivals, research analysts think Whirlpool Corporation is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Whirlpool Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whirlpool Corporation -0.74% -0.07% 4.09% 10.09% 13.75% 36.13% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 4.09% 10.09% 13.75% 36.13%

For the past year Whirlpool Corporation was bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Whirlpool Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Whirlpool Corporation’s peers have 2.00 and 1.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Whirlpool Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Whirlpool Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that Whirlpool Corporation is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Whirlpool Corporation’s peers are 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Dividends

Whirlpool Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Whirlpool Corporation’s rivals beat Whirlpool Corporation.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Amana, Roper, Admiral, Inglis, Estate, Affresh, Acros, Supermatic, Bauknecht, Laden, Indesit, Privileg, KIC, Hotpoint-Ariston, Hotpoint, Consul, Brastemp, Diqua, and Gladiator brands. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.