Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s results

As REIT – Retail businesses, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1 0.00 7.06M -2.58 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 22 3.54 31.44M 0.58 37.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 510,632,142.34% -340.6% -5.3% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 139,982,190.56% 5.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s current beta is 3.43 and it happens to be 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 81.2% respectively. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.