Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR)’s and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -2.58 0.00 Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.31 N/A 1.75 31.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.6% -5.3% Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.43 beta. Competitively, Saul Centers Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares and 47.9% of Saul Centers Inc. shares. 4% are Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19% Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Saul Centers Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Saul Centers Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.