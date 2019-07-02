Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -2.83 0.00 RPT Realty 12 3.71 N/A 0.17 74.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -185.3% -4.6% RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 266.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.66. RPT Realty’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.77 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of RPT Realty are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of RPT Realty shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.95% 26.77% 23.95% -33.99% -51.71% 150.4% RPT Realty 1.12% 4.8% -5.52% -6.15% 10.86% 5.94%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RPT Realty.

Summary

RPT Realty beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.