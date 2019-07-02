Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|2
|0.23
|N/A
|-2.83
|0.00
|RPT Realty
|12
|3.71
|N/A
|0.17
|74.91
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-185.3%
|-4.6%
|RPT Realty
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 266.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.66. RPT Realty’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.77 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 54.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of RPT Realty are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of RPT Realty shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.95%
|26.77%
|23.95%
|-33.99%
|-51.71%
|150.4%
|RPT Realty
|1.12%
|4.8%
|-5.52%
|-6.15%
|10.86%
|5.94%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RPT Realty.
Summary
RPT Realty beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
