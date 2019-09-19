Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR)’s and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s results

As REIT – Retail companies, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -2.58 0.00 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 7.07 N/A 0.37 48.89

Demonstrates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.6% -5.3% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.43 beta indicates that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 243.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is $20, which is potential 8.52% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.