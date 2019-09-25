Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Retail company, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.58 1.44 2.22

The rivals have a potential upside of 9.71%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.98% 3.81% 2.49% 39.13% -14.46% 85.09% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s competitors beat on 2 of the 3 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.