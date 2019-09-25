Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Retail company, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|29.03%
|18.91%
|3.67%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.74M
|474.43M
|34.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.58
|1.44
|2.22
The rivals have a potential upside of 9.71%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.98%
|3.81%
|2.49%
|39.13%
|-14.46%
|85.09%
|Industry Average
|2.42%
|3.54%
|3.56%
|5.95%
|12.44%
|16.06%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than its competitors.
Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s competitors beat on 2 of the 3 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
