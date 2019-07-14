Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP)’s and Its Competitors results

As REIT – Retail company, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.63 2.48

As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 5.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.64% -0.79% 39.62% -27.19% -13.39% 75.34% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s competitors beat Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.