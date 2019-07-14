Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP)’s and Its Competitors results

As REIT – Retail company, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.18%
|16.99%
|3.94%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|140.02M
|922.55M
|35.57
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.78
|1.63
|2.48
As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 5.93%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.64%
|-0.79%
|39.62%
|-27.19%
|-13.39%
|75.34%
|Industry Average
|1.55%
|6.23%
|5.70%
|8.68%
|15.77%
|19.69%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s competitors beat Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.