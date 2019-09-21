Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP)’s and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Retail industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 13 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 5.00 N/A 1.22 15.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average price target is $19, while its potential downside is -4.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.94% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.98% 3.81% 2.49% 39.13% -14.46% 85.09% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.