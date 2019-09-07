Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

As REIT – Retail businesses, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 6.38 N/A 0.58 28.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 77.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

