Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

As REIT – Retail businesses, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|17
|6.38
|N/A
|0.58
|28.87
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 77.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|1.44%
|5.11%
|13.69%
|19.01%
|-12.02%
|66.45%
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|-0.72%
|-2.46%
|-4.17%
|1.93%
|-6.14%
|10.62%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.