Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD)’s and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.00 7.06M -2.90 0.00 SITE Centers Corp. 14 5.22 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and SITE Centers Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 50,791,366.91% 0% 0% SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and SITE Centers Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SITE Centers Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, SITE Centers Corp.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential downside is -7.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and SITE Centers Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45% SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than SITE Centers Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SITE Centers Corp. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.