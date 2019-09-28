Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD)’s and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|14
|0.00
|7.06M
|-2.90
|0.00
|SITE Centers Corp.
|14
|5.22
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and SITE Centers Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|50,791,366.91%
|0%
|0%
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3.5%
Analyst Ratings
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and SITE Centers Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, SITE Centers Corp.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential downside is -7.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and SITE Centers Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|1.44%
|5.11%
|13.69%
|19.01%
|-12.02%
|66.45%
|SITE Centers Corp.
|3.34%
|9.03%
|6.98%
|7.63%
|5.63%
|28.73%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than SITE Centers Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors SITE Centers Corp. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.