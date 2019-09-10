Reviewing Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)’s and Its Rivals results

As Lumber Wood Production company, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weyerhaeuser Company has 79.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.17% of all Lumber Wood Production companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Weyerhaeuser Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser Company 0.00% 8.30% 4.30% Industry Average 4.77% 12.68% 6.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Weyerhaeuser Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser Company N/A 26 105.00 Industry Average 69.97M 1.47B 45.08

Weyerhaeuser Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Weyerhaeuser Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.75

$32 is the consensus price target of Weyerhaeuser Company, with a potential upside of 17.78%. As a group, Lumber Wood Production companies have a potential upside of 16.20%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Weyerhaeuser Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyerhaeuser Company -0.51% -3.75% -4.62% -3.05% -25.53% 16.24% Industry Average 3.25% 4.08% 4.76% 11.53% 9.05% 23.10%

For the past year Weyerhaeuser Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weyerhaeuser Company are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals have 3.02 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weyerhaeuser Company.

Volatility & Risk

Weyerhaeuser Company is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 26.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Weyerhaeuser Company’s rivals beat Weyerhaeuser Company.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate. It owns timberlands primarily in the U.S and has long-term licenses in Canada. The firm manufactures wood and specialty cellulose fibers products, and develops real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. Weyerhaeuser Co was founded in 1900 and is based in Seattle, Washington.