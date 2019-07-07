Reviewing Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS)’s and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF). The two are both Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group Inc. 30 0.88 N/A 1.78 16.48 Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 6 0.61 N/A 0.21 27.28

In table 1 we can see Weyco Group Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Weyco Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Weyco Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Weyco Group Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.1% Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Weyco Group Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tandy Leather Factory Inc. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Weyco Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weyco Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of Weyco Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.7% of Weyco Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.7% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyco Group Inc. -12.74% -12.03% 5.92% -12.37% -5.54% 0.51% Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 1.4% 0.35% 2.83% -18.17% -20.59% 2.29%

For the past year Weyco Group Inc. has weaker performance than Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Summary

Weyco Group Inc. beats Tandy Leather Factory Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names. It offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. The company wholesales its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13 company-owned retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. Weyco Group, Inc. also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. The company offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware. It also manufactures leather lacing and do-it-yourself kits. As of May 22, 2017, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 4 International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. It serves individuals, wholesale distributors, tack and saddle shops, western stores, craft stores and craft store chains, other large volume purchasers, manufacturers, retailers, youth groups, summer camps, schools, equine-related shops, cobblers, and dealers, as well as institutions, such as prisons and prisoners, schools, and hospitals. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.