Reviewing WEX Inc. (WEX)’s and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s results

As Business Services businesses, WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 204 1.51 42.88M 3.12 70.01 Fiverr International Ltd. 21 -0.63 3.43M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WEX Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of WEX Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 21,061,938.21% 7.5% 1.9% Fiverr International Ltd. 16,232,844.30% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered WEX Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

WEX Inc.’s upside potential is 15.06% at a $232.22 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Fiverr International Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 42.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fiverr International Ltd. looks more robust than WEX Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WEX Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 12.6%. Insiders owned 0.6% of WEX Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year WEX Inc. has 55.7% stronger performance while Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.