Reviewing WEX Inc. (WEX)’s and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s results

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 202 5.44 N/A 3.12 70.01 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 152 3.02 N/A 4.63 33.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of WEX Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEX Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. WEX Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WEX Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that WEX Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for WEX Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of WEX Inc. is $232.22, with potential upside of 15.84%. Competitively the average price target of Euronet Worldwide Inc. is $194.5, which is potential 33.16% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Euronet Worldwide Inc. seems more appealing than WEX Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of WEX Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of WEX Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year WEX Inc. was more bullish than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.