Reviewing WEX Inc. (WEX)’s and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s results

As Business Services companies, WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 187 6.20 N/A 3.12 64.06 Collectors Universe Inc. 18 3.02 N/A 0.94 22.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of WEX Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. Collectors Universe Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WEX Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. WEX Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of WEX Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Risk and Volatility

WEX Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Collectors Universe Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for WEX Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of WEX Inc. is $210.08, with potential downside of -3.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WEX Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.7% respectively. About 0.7% of WEX Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48% Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74%

For the past year WEX Inc. was less bullish than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors WEX Inc. beats Collectors Universe Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.