Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.51 N/A 2.26 13.87 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 35.03%. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.