Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.67 N/A 2.26 13.87 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, U.S. Global Investors Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. U.S. Global Investors Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 27.8%. Insiders owned roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while U.S. Global Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.