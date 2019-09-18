Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.60 N/A 2.26 13.87 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 6.59%. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.