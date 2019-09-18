Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Since Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.62 N/A 2.26 13.87 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 27.56%. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.