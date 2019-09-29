Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 29 0.00 6.81M 2.26 13.87 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.15 N/A 0.07 40.56

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 23,613,037.45% 11.9% 10.1% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rand Capital Corporation on the other hand, has 0.01 beta which makes it 99.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 14.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Rand Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.