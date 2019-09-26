Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.49 N/A 2.26 13.87 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.15 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 6.63% respectively. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.