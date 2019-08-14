Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.63 N/A 2.26 13.87 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.54 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation. Gladstone Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.