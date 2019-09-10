Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.52 N/A 2.26 13.87 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Insiders owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.