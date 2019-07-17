Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.60 N/A 2.26 13.27 Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.73 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Its rival Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while Cannae Holdings Inc. has 49.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Cannae Holdings Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.