Reviewing Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)’s and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)’s results

This is a contrast between Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.67 N/A 1.00 4.07

Profitability

Table 2 has Westwater Resources Inc. and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SRC Energy Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, SRC Energy Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Westwater Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SRC Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares and 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both companies.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.