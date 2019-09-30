Reviewing Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)’s and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s results

This is a contrast between Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 3 0.00 1.75M -37.39 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 17 0.00 26.97M 3.81 5.64

Table 1 highlights Westwater Resources Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westwater Resources Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 56,253,817.22% -151.6% -108.9% CONSOL Energy Inc. 159,680,284.19% 28.4% 3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Westwater Resources Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, CONSOL Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CONSOL Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Westwater Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 2% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.