Reviewing WestRock Company (WRK)’s and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s results

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Packaging & Containers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock Company 37 0.49 N/A 2.90 12.42 Ball Corporation 64 2.32 N/A 1.44 49.74

Table 1 demonstrates WestRock Company and Ball Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ball Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WestRock Company. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WestRock Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ball Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has WestRock Company and Ball Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock Company 0.00% 7.4% 3% Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.73 beta indicates that WestRock Company is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ball Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WestRock Company are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Ball Corporation has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. WestRock Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

WestRock Company and Ball Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock Company 1 1 1 2.33 Ball Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of WestRock Company is $39.33, with potential upside of 15.34%. On the other hand, Ball Corporation’s potential downside is -1.33% and its average target price is $79.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that WestRock Company seems more appealing than Ball Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.3% of WestRock Company shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Ball Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of WestRock Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ball Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WestRock Company -2.01% -3.74% -5.11% -13.05% -37.07% -4.53% Ball Corporation -0.76% 1.74% 21.83% 39.66% 85.28% 55.46%

For the past year WestRock Company has -4.53% weaker performance while Ball Corporation has 55.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ball Corporation beats WestRock Company.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.