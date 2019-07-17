Reviewing Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)’s results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.15 0.00 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 38 1.70 N/A 1.98 18.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 70.65% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. with average target price of $5. Douglas Dynamics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 20.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 57.23% 41.85% 96.24% 6.53% 1.95% 96.24% Douglas Dynamics Inc. 2.67% -3.06% 4.01% -1.99% -14.63% 4.07%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was more bullish than Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.