Reviewing Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.15 0.00 Autoliv Inc. 74 0.67 N/A 2.80 25.76

Table 1 highlights Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Autoliv Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Autoliv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 77.30% upside potential. Autoliv Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 consensus target price and a 7.27% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Autoliv Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Autoliv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Autoliv Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was more bullish than Autoliv Inc.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.