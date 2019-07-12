Reviewing Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)’s and Its Competitors results

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is a company in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Westpac Banking Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.29% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Westpac Banking Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Westpac Banking Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking Corporation 0.00% 11.20% 0.80% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Westpac Banking Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking Corporation N/A 19 13.06 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Westpac Banking Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Westpac Banking Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Westpac Banking Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 62.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westpac Banking Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westpac Banking Corporation -3.75% -2.2% -2.46% -5.45% -19.35% 4.24% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Westpac Banking Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Westpac Banking Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. In other hand, Westpac Banking Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Westpac Banking Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Westpac Banking Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.