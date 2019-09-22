Reviewing Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)’s and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s results

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation 66 0.99 N/A 5.97 11.31 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.35 N/A 1.01 26.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Westlake Chemical Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westlake Chemical Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Westlake Chemical Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Westlake Chemical Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westlake Chemical Corporation. Its rival Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Westlake Chemical Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.53% for Westlake Chemical Corporation with average target price of $70.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westlake Chemical Corporation and Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 96.3% respectively. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation was less bullish than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats Koppers Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.