Reviewing Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)’s and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)’s results

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Corporation 68 0.93 N/A 5.97 11.31 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.73 N/A 2.42 19.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. H.B. Fuller Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than H.B. Fuller Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Westlake Chemical Corporation has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Westlake Chemical Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival H.B. Fuller Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4.

Analyst Recommendations

Westlake Chemical Corporation and H.B. Fuller Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00

$73.83 is Westlake Chemical Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.07%. Competitively the consensus price target of H.B. Fuller Company is $46, which is potential 7.28% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Westlake Chemical Corporation is looking more favorable than H.B. Fuller Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westlake Chemical Corporation and H.B. Fuller Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12% H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05%

For the past year Westlake Chemical Corporation was less bullish than H.B. Fuller Company.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats H.B. Fuller Company on 9 of the 11 factors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.