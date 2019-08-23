Reviewing Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)’s and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP 30 4.33 N/A 1.53 17.70 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 9 0.16 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Midstream Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Western Midstream Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Western Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Western Midstream Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Western Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 45.12% and an $32.29 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.2% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares and 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares. Western Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.6% are Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Western Midstream Partners LP beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.