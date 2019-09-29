Reviewing Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)’s and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)’s results

Both Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP 24 1.22 201.35M 1.53 17.70 CNX Midstream Partners LP 14 1.23 41.93M 1.96 8.01

In table 1 we can see Western Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNX Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Midstream Partners LP. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 830,651,815.18% 0% 0% CNX Midstream Partners LP 294,039,270.69% 40% 13.7%

Volatility and Risk

Western Midstream Partners LP’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CNX Midstream Partners LP has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, CNX Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. CNX Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Western Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14 CNX Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Western Midstream Partners LP has a 22.50% upside potential and an average target price of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.2% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares and 51.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are CNX Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than CNX Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 14 factors CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.