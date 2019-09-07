Reviewing Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)’s and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)’s results

Both Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Copper and Gold Corporation and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares and 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.41%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend while Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.