Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 42.42% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.