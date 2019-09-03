Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 42.42% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.