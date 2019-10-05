Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Since Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 30.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.