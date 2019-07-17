Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.22
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 4.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
