Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.22 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 4.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund