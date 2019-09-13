Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.43 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.