Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.43
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
