Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 11.19% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.