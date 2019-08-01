Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.65% and 11.19% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.